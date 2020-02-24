COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people are dead following a crash Monday morning on Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The crash happened near Edens Street, which is a few hundred yards from the football field.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involved three vehicles. It has not yet been released what investigators believe led up to the collision.

The Richland County Coroner's office said two people died but was not able to give any additional information.

This is a developing story. WLTX will post additional information when it becomes available.