24-year-old killed, two children survive crash on 277 in Columbia

Police say two properly restrained children were taken to the hospital but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a woman was killed but two children survived a serious crash on Highway 277.

The incident happened late Tuesday at 277 and Bull Street in Columbia.

Police didn't release a lot of details about what they believe led up to the collision but say it involved one vehicle.

A woman, identified by the coroner as 24-year-old Courtney Parker, died from her injuries.

Police say two properly restrained children were taken to the hospital but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.