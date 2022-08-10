24-year-old killed, two children survive crash on 277 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a woman was killed but two children survived a serious crash on Highway 277.
The incident happened late Tuesday at 277 and Bull Street in Columbia.
Police didn't release a lot of details about what they believe led up to the collision but say it involved one vehicle.
A woman, identified by the coroner as 24-year-old Courtney Parker, died from her injuries.
Police say two properly restrained children were taken to the hospital but they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.