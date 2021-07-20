Fatal crash in Orangeburg

The accident happened around 6:30pm near Cope road.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car crash in Orangeburg county.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened around 6:45pm on Cope road near SC 70.

A 2017 Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Cope road near SC 70, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, over corrected when off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and then a utility pole.

According to SCHP the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.