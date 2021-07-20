x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fatal crash in Orangeburg

The accident happened around 6:30pm near Cope road.
.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car crash in Orangeburg county. 

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened around 6:45pm on Cope road near SC 70. 

A 2017 Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Cope road near SC 70,  when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, over corrected when off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and then a utility pole. 

RELATED: Driver may have witnessed accident that killed 10-year-old Lexington County girl

According to SCHP the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.  The Orangeburg county coroner has not yet released the name of the victim. 

RELATED: 'He had his eyes fixed on her:' Prosecutor says suspect circled Samantha Josephson multiple times