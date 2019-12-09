KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person has died after a collision Thursday afternoon on US Highway 521 and Interstate 20.

The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon on US Highway 521 and 1-20, and it involved two vehicles.

The first vehicle was a 2007 Ford Mustang, and the second vehicle was a 1999 Saturn.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was wearing a seat belt and sustained injuries. They were transported by EMS to Kershaw Health.

The driver of the Saturn was wearing a seat belt and sustained injuries and was transported to Kershaw Health.

A passenger in the Saturn was also wearing a seat belt and sustained injuries. The passenger was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland and later died.

According to SCHP, the Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on US Highway 521 when the Saturn was exiting I-20 from the eastbound exit ramp and tried to turn left onto US when it was struck by the Ford Mustang.