COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal accident that had blocked one lane on I-26 westbound near US Highway 21 has been cleared.

The accident happened about 2:30 pm near the 119 exit. Two vehicles were involved.

A 2017 Nissan SUV ran unto the back of a 2018 box truck according to Master Trooper David Jones, and got trapped under the truck. Both were traveling westbound.

Both the driver and front seat passenger of the SUV were killed. The driver of the box truck, was wearing a seat belt, and was uninjured.

Traffic is now moving in both lanes.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.