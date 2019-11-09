COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal car crash on Bluff road.

According to Master trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident happened around 8:30 pm Tuesday night.

A 2004 Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Bluff road near Key road when they went off the road and tried to over-correct when the driver, not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Richland County coroner and the accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.