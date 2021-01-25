One dead after car chase, crash in northeast Richland County

Richland County deputies say they were involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead following a car chase and crash in northeast Richland County Monday afternoon.

The collision happened along Screaming Eagle Road between Percival Road and Highway Church Road. Screaming Eagle Road is currently shut down as a result.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Richland County deputies say they were involved in a pursuit that started at Bluebird Lane and ended on Screaming Eagle Road when the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle.

It's unclear if the person who died was the person leading the pursuit or the person whose vehicle was struck.