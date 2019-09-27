LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person has died following a collision in Lexington County.

The collision happened on September 27 around 8:50 a.m. on James Dunbar Road near Old Charleston Road,the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

There were two vehicles involved.

According to Trooper David Jones, the first car was a 1991 Chevy S-10 truck, the second vehicle was a 2016 Jeep Compass SUV.

The Chevy was traveling east on James Dunbar Road and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The Jeep Compass SUV was traveling west on James Dunbar Road when they crossed the center line and struck the Chevy head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The operator of the Chevy was not wearing a seat belt and was deceased on scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.