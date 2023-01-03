Moped driver hit, killed by pickup in Lexington County

The driver of the pickup didn't stop after the crash state troopers say.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County.

The deadly incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road, which is close to the town of Gaston.

Troopers say a black F-150 was traveling south on Fish Hatchery when it struck a moped and then left the scene.

The driver of the moped died from their injuries.

Officers say the suspect vehicle is a black Ford F-150 pickup truck model year 2015-2020. The vehicle may have front end damage and/or front passenger side damage. The vehicle may be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-768-1503, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or in one of the following ways.

PHONE: *HP