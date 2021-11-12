Man walking across Gervais Street in Columbia's Vista hit, killed by car

Police are searching for the person who struck and killed a man walking along Gervais Street in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are looking for the person who they say hit and killed a man with a car in The Vista.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Gervais Street, which is where it intersects with Gadsden Street.

Police say the driver of the car was traveling west on Gervais and struck the 64-year-old man, who was walking southbound across Gervais Street. The driver then left the scene, according to investigators. He was found dead at the scene.

Police say the man was walking unlawfully in the roadway at the time of the collision.

Officers say they're reviewing surveillance video of the incident and made release a picture soon. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.