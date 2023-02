A Columbia Police tweet said that the accident involved a male pedestrian.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police.

A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.

No word yet on what kind of vehicle police are looking for.