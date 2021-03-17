Officials say the fire happened around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Barfield Circle.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead after a fire at a Sumter home on Tuesday evening.

According to Division Chief Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department, a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3000 block of Barfield Circle.

The call had come into the fire department around 7 p.m. and the caller told dispatchers they thought someone might be inside, according to Duggan.

The fire was brought under control around 9 p.m.

Chief Duggan says four other stations responded to the fire. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Department and the Sumter Coroner are on the scene.