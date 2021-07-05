Driver killed after I-77 crash between car, box truck

The collision on Interstate 77 out in in Fairfield County.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead after a crash between a car and a box truck on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County early Sunday morning.

The crash took place on I-77 South near the 48 mile marker, which is five miles east of Winnsboro.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Dodge Charger with two people inside hit the rear of a box truck that was traveling in the same lane. The car then went off the road.

The driver of the charger died at the scene. The passenger in that car had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt.