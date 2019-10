LEXINGTON, S.C. — An Ohio man has died after his tractor trailer was pushed off of Interstate 20 by another tractor trailer.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday on I-20 near mile marker 48 during heavy traffic.

Fadli S. Bashatov, from Ohio, died when his vehicle was run off the road and collided with trees and caught fire. The driver of the other tractor trailer was unharmed.

This wreck is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.