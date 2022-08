A male suspect was arrested on the scene soon after the fatal accident according to police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating after a fatal moped collision at Farrow Road and 277 Thursday night.

Police say the accident, which sometime around 10 p.m. Thursday, involved two people on a moped at Farrow Road and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia.

