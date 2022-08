Police are on the scene investigating.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner are on the scene.