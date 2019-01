Two people are now in custody for the death of a 39-year-old on New Year's Eve.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marion L. Berry, was shot in his yard on the 300 block of South Highland Forest Drive around 10:30 p.m. December 31. Berry suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Richland County deputies say the murder was a "robbery gone wrong."

Marquoise Mickel and Bryheem Oakman , both 21 years old, now face murder and armed robbery charges in connection to the case.