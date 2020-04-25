The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is reporting a fatal collision Saturday morning, involved a tractor trailer.

According to SCHP, the collision happened around 7 a.m. on Interstate 11 northbound near mile marker 28.

The vehicles involved in the collision were a 2020 freight liner cab tractor trailer with no trailer attached, and a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

Acording to SCHP, the tractor trailer cab was stationary and parked in the north bound emergency lane near mile marker 28. The Toyota was traveling northbound when they ran off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, and ran off the right side, striking the stationary tractor trailer cab.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained no injuries. The driver of the Toyota sustained life threatening injuries after being entrapped in the vehicle.

According to the report, both drivers were wearing seat belts.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.