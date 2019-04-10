COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two people who were shot and killed in a late-night shooting in Columbia have been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the victims are 47-year-old Christine Anne Hayes and 24-year-old Justin Glenn. Both died of gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened late Thursday night on the 100 block of Ballenton Road off Hard Scrabble Road around 10:40 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found three people that had been shot. In addition to the two people who died, a third person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

WLTX