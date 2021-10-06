11-year-old girl killed in shooting in Lexington County, another girl wounded

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim been identified as Tashya Michelle Jay

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say an 11-year-old was shot and killed and another child was wounded after multiple shots were fired in a neighborhood.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim been identified as Tashya Michelle Jay

Officer say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night on Madera Road near Batesburg-Leesville.

Another girl was also shot in the incident. She was taken to the hospital, and deputies say her medical team expects her to recover.

“There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening at the home where the two girls were shot," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Batesburg-Leesville officers helped us secure the scene so we could start collecting evidence.”

Koon said multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire.

“Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this,” Koon said. “We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”