COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County investigators need your help to solve a shooting death.

It happened about 2:30 Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Clifford Drive.

While on patrol, Richland County Sheriff's deputies saw a man walking in the road and when they stopped him, discovered he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.