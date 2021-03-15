Woman killed in Columbia shooting off Two Notch Road identified

Richland County deputies say they found Haigler dead inside a car around 5 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in weekend shooting.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says 28-year-old Ashli G. Haigler was killed in the shooting on McCaw Street and Malcom Drive Saturday. That intersection is just off Two Notch Road.

Richland County deputies say they found Haigler dead inside a car around 5 a.m. Saturday. She'd suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to deputies.

Officers have arrested 40-year-old Charles Jason Carmichael on a charge of murder in connection with the case. Investigators have not yet said what they believe led up to the killing.