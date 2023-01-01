New Year's Eve fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Sumter

Police say an arrest warrant for murder is out for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a suspect after they say the person killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Year's Eve.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder is out for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Officers say just after 7 p.m. on December 31, they got a call of a shooting at a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Channing Goodman, who lived at the home, lying in the front yard. He'd been injured by a gunshot wound.

Goodman was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was pronounced dead by doctors there. An autopsy for Goodman is scheduled for later in the week.

Police say at this point, they believe Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when he was shot by Kennedy. They say Kennedy, a family member, and one of the women involved in the fight all left in a car together before police arrived.

The investigation continues.