Man shot to death at Columbia off-campus student apartments

Richland County Deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man who was shot at an off-campus apartment in Columbia has now died.

Deputies say around 8:10 p.m. Sunday they got a call of shots fired at the Rowan Apartments in the 1000 block of Southern Drive. Those are in an area just off Bluff Road near Interstate 77.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through crimesc.com or the P3 Tips app.