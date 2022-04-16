Man found shot to death near Shop Road in Columbia

When officers arrived they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Officers say around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to an area off Longwood Road near Shop Road after getting a call that there's been a shooting there.

When officers arrived they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet said if they have an indication of what led up to the shooting or if there are any possible suspects. Officers say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional information will be released when available.