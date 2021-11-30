Man found shot to death in car at Columbia apartment complex

Richland County deputies went to the units that are just off Broad River Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Columbia.

Officers say they were called to the Waters at Longcreek Apartments around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon for a shooting. Those units are on Longcreek Drive, which is just off where Broad River Road meets Interstate 20.

Deputies say the man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers say he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers have not yet said what they believe led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect or suspects that they have identified. They add this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available.