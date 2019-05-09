COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident along Road 99 in Fairfield County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 11:27 p..m., approximately 8 miles south of the town of Carlisle.

Trooper Joe Hovis reports that the 39-year-old driver of a 2006 Toyota was traveling south on Road 99, which is off Old Cherokee Road, and ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Prisma Health Richland by EMS and died from his injuries at the hospital.