Woman kills man in domestic dispute at local hotel, deputies say

45-year-old woman taken into custody after stabbing male at Economy Inn off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department say a woman has been arrested after they say she killed a man at a Columbia hotel.

Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man at the Economy Inn at 1029 Briargate Circle, off Broad River Road near Interstate 20. Arriving at the scene, deputies found the man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Deputies say they also found a woman identified as Shayla Dickerson, 45, at the scene. Officers say the two were involved in a domestic dispute that ended with Dickerson stabbing the victim with a knife.