x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

SCHP investigating fatal Sumter crash

The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Beckwood Road.
Credit: Associated Press
File

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an accident that happened in Sumter on Wednesday. 

According to the report, SCHP responded to a single car accident on the morning of April 21. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Beckwood Road.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. 

An autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

American Airlines to resume flights between Columbia and Miami

Lexington County launches Text-to-911 service

SC schools will have face-to-face instruction for the fall, bill passes at State House