LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died after her car went off the road and ended up in a Lexington County creek, the coroner's office says.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the accident occurred in the 300 block of Mill Stream Road in Lexington on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

According to investigators, April Lafay Smith, 54, of Lexington, was traveling westbound on Mill Stream Road when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and became partially submerged in a creek. S

mith, who was wearing a seat belt, was found in her vehicle after it was discovered by a passing motorist at approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.