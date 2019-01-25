COLUMBIA, S.C. — The biological father of a 5-year-old is facing a homicide charge after the child suffered fatal injuries.

On January 22, an unresponsive, severely bruised 5-year-old child was rushed from Overland Drive to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, identified as Jaiden Hammond, died from significant injuries to his head and body, according to the RIchland County Coroner's Office.

Deputies say the child was under the care of his biological father, 37-year-old Michael Cornelius Gamble.

Gamble was arrested Friday in Manning without incident and charged with homicide by child abuse. He will be booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Leon Lott, the sheriff in Richland County, called this incident "heartbreaking."

“We will ensure the father is held responsible," Lott said. "To parents, who are overwhelmed with your children, please reach out to us. We have plenty of resources that can help prevent a tragic outcome like this one.”