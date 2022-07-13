'He should be ashamed of himself' | Father of young baseball player in viral video speaks out

Kenneth Wendt has been relieved of his duties with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office pending the outcome of an investigation by HPD.

HOUSTON — Kenneth Wendt, the former youth baseball coach seen in a controversial video from a baseball tournament over the weekend, has been relieved of his duties with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office pending the outcome of an investigation by the Houston Police Department.

"He should be ashamed of himself for whatever he did," the father of a player involved in the incident said. He wanted us to conceal his identity because he is worried about his son being targeted.

Wendt's poor sportsmanship was caught on camera after his 9-and-under Scorpions Baseball team lost to Prospects Baseball on Saturday.

The two youth baseball teams had just finished a game and lined up to high-five.

In the video, Wendt, the now-former youth coach for the Scorpions Baseball team, appeared to be overly aggressive in the handshake line in west Houston. He allegedly bend their hands back instead of giving simple high-fives

The Scorpios Baseball organization said his actions were unacceptable and did not align with the organization's values.

He was removed from the team the following day.

On Saturday, when Wendt was asked to leave the Baseball USA property, the father of the player said it did not seem like Wendt even cared.

"It seemed like he didn't care that day. He even said that he was a cop. 'Go ahead and do whatever you do, do what you want to do. They can't do anything to me because I'm a cop,'" the father said.

Wendt is a sergeant with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office. Precinct 5 sent KHOU this statement:

"Harris County Constable Precinct 5 is aware of the video taken on July 9, 2022 at Baseball U.S.A. An investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department and is being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Sergeant involved in the allegations has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation. No other information can be released until the investigation is completed by the Houston Police Department."