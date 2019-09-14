SUMTER, S.C. — The search for a missing Sumter girl continues more than a month after her disappearance.

Five-year-old Nevaeh Adams went missing on August 5 after her mother Sharee Bradley was found dead at The Lantana Apartments.

Police believe Daunte Maurice Johnson killed Adams and her mother, then tossed the young girl into the garbage, leading to an extensive search of area-landfills.

Her father Dupray Adams says he's maintaining hope that she will be found.

"When she does come home, I want to be able to tell her, 'Daddy never stopped looking for you,' ...and I'm never going to stop until she's safe in my arms or I have to lay her to rest," he said. "There's nothing in my spirit that's telling me that she's gone. I just want to have closure."

On Thursday, News 19 obtained arrest warrants for Johnson that had new information about the case.

According to one affidavit, "blood evidence collected at the scene and analyzed by SLED was found to belong to both (Nevaeh Adams) as well as her mother, corroborating (Johnson's) confession" where police say he admitted to killing them both.

"If there's blood, then there's a possibility that she could be in the landfill," Adams said. "I'm not going to let this rest. I cannot let this rest. Many kids go missing and after a while you don't see or hear anything about that anymore, but my daughter's not gonna be that."

He asks the community to keep praying for him and his family and spreading the word about his daughters disappearance and for anyone who sees something suspicious, to speak out.

"If she's gone, then I'll accept that, cry a little bit more and move on... I just want closure," he said.

Nevaeh Adams

Sumter Police

Johnson has been charged with the murder of Nevaeh Adams and her mother Sharee Bradley. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

