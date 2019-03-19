AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A father has died as the result of a motorcycle crash last week, while his daughter remains in serious condition.

Allen B. Widener, 55, was riding his motorcycle with his daughter Rebecca K. Price, on Beaverdam Road around 9:30 a.m. March 14. As he went through a stop sign on Cooks Bridge Road, Widener ran off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from blunt force injuries days later on March 18, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office

His daughter Rebecca was last reported to be in serious condition.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.