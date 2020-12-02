CAYCE, S.C. — Investigators continue urging tips Wednesday on the disappearance of Faye Swetlik, the Cayce first-grader who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Wednesday the search area for six-year-old girl has expanded, well beyond the boundaries of her Churchill Heights neighborhood just off Highway 302.

More than 250 officers are involved in the search, including from several local agencies, SLED, and even the FBI.

While many want to get involved, the Cayce Department of Public Safety says because ground searches involved a high level of coordination, they want only law enforcement to participate in the search for the girl. They say the best way for people to help is to share social media posts and verified information, not rumors.

Still, some community members are also trying to do their part.

"We didn't see anything, but we searched," Larry Grubbs said.

Larry Grubbs and his father who live down the road from missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik said they wanted to help in the search.

"I have a daughter that's 10 and I don't like her out here playing by herself and stuff we decided, me and dad, to go look in the woods next door here the property we own by the railroad tracks and stuff because the fence is torn down back there and anyone could come through," Grubbs said.

Grubbs checked creeks, hallow trees and any possible place they could searching for any sign of Faye.

"We looked under bushes, there's a few little play swim pools there we overturned them, we found some sleeping bags by the interstate and holes that we know about. We didn't see anything," Grubbs said.

Faye Swetlik

Family photo

Grubbs said the search was unsuccessful, but because he is a father, he wanted to give a helping hand. His daughter also attends the same school as Faye, Springdale Elementary School.

"They talked about it all day at school yesterday, she's worried about her, I mean it's another kid she could have been playing with," Grubbs said.

Grubbs said he is going to continue to keep hope and searching for Faye.

"Just trying to help because if it was my kid I would want the help everyone who helps, helps, if you're just sitting on the lawn, what are you doing, nothing," Grubbs said.

Investigation tipline:

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the hotline set up for tips at 803-205-4444 or the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.