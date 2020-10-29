FBI says extremist threatened President Trump, Gov. McMaster

The affidavit said that Delaware resident Barry Croft, who was charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor, made the comments online.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An FBI agent says a man accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump and Governor Henry McMaster.

The agent says in a federal affidavit that Delaware resident Barry Croft railed against Trump, former President Barack Obama, members of Congress and others in private Facebook postings.

One mentioned the governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster and others attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Spokesperson for Governor McMaster Brian Symmes said, "We cannot comment on this due to security reasons."