Emergency allotments for SNAP households to end August 1

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says benefits will revert to normal levels by end of July.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The federally-approved emergency allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries in South Carolina will come to an end August 1, 2021, reports SC's Department of Social Services (DSS).

The emergency allotments were issued beginning in March 2020 to help SNAP recipients pay for groceries during the coronavirus pandemic. According to DSS, the extra funds brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size, regardless of income.

The US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services approved the month of July 2021 to be the "transition" month before returning all households back to pre-pandemic levels of SNAP benefits. Beginning August 1, 2021, all SNAP beneficiaries will go back to their regular monthly benefit amount.

DSS supplied these examples of what SNAP recipients can expect:

Example 1:

1-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $19 a month*.

Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $215 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a one-person household which is $234.

Effective August 1st, this SNAP household will receive $19 a month.

Example 2:

4-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $230 a month*.

Prior to August 1, 2021, the household was eligible to receive an additional $552 in emergency allotment which brought them up to the maximum allotment for a four-person household which is $782.

Effective August 1st, this SNAP household will receive $230 a month.

* SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements.