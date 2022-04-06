Over $71 million in federal funds awarded to improve South Carolina transit systems

The funds are part of President Biden's overall $20 billion investment in American transit included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has allocated $71,283,892 in annual transit formula funding to South Carolina for the modernization and expansion of local transit services in the state.

The funds are part of President Biden's overall $20 billion investment in American transit included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Funding is authorized for the purchase and modernization of bus fleets, transition to new technologies to address climate crisis, and clearing backlog in fleet repairs.

Required "Buy America" protocols that apply to steel, iron, and other materials used in public transportation projects receiving federal assistance will support the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.

With a historic $20.5 billion available to transit agencies and communities in Fiscal Year 2022 funding – 58% more this... Posted by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Metropolitan areas in South Carolina receiving funds include:

Augusta/Richmond County, GA/SC: $4,863,340

Charleston/North Charleston: $9,126,085

Charlotte NC/SC: $34,075,314

Columbia: $8,449,937

Greenville: $5,396,700

Myrtle Beach/Socastee, SC/NC: $2,970,404