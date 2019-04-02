COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal, state, and local investigators are working together to investigate the deaths and hazardous conditions at the Allen Benedict Court apartments in Columbia.

Columbia city officials held a news conference Monday to update what's going on in the probe into the problems that boiled over last month at the public housing complex. Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper were found dead in their apartments on January 17. After their deaths, multiple gas leaks were discovered, and the whole property had to be abandoned and evacuated.

Here's a summary of what was discussed Monday.

Investigation Update:

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the Department of Housing and Urban Development's office of inspector general arrived in Columbia earlier in the day. Holbrook said they're going to help his investigators understand the procedures of Allen Benedict and the terms they use that his officers may not be familiar with as they comb through all the records related to the problems there.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office is also part of that effort. Holbrook said his officers will provide evidence to the solicitor's office, and they'll determine if any crime occurred. The solicitor may also ask them to go back and get additional evidence if needed.

Tipline established:

As part of the probe, the City of Columbia has set up a tipline where residents of Allen Benedict Court can give their information to investigators.

The number is 803-567-6301.

Holbrooke referred to it as a "safe space" where people can send in tips. Callers will hear a recorded message from Holbrook, and then be able to leave a message. The line will not be constantly manned, but investigators will be checking messages.

The chief said they've already conducted some interviews, and they expect to do many more.

"We want to make sure that a tenant, resident that has concerns or information is both comfortable and confident that when they come forward with information it's going to be handled confidentially and in a manner that's going to let us find the truth," Holbrook said.

Other Housing Properties Inspected:

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed his inspectors have gone to other public housing properties to make sure they're aren't any problems.

He said they've already looked at Arsenel Hill, Hammond Village, Arrington Manor, and Latimer Manor.

Jenkins said some code violations were found, but nothing that would lead to the evacuation of the properties.

Citing "imminent danger to life," more than 400 residents of Allen Benedict Court, run buy the Columbia Housing Authority, were evacuated after Witherspoon and Roper were found dead and multiple gas leaks were found.

Since then, more than 400 displaced Allen Benedict Court residents have struggled to re-gain some sense of normalcy and direction.

Meanwhile, several lawsuits have already been filed.

On Saturday morning, Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin announced that the Columbia Housing Authority was not chosen as a finalist for a grant to redevelop Allen Benedict Court apartments

Allen Benedict Court is on the agenda for the Columbia city council meeting Tuesday.

