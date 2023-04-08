Attorneys Henry Daniels, Ben Crump set to announce federal lawsuit after viral video of Sedgefield Gardens apartment assault

Attorneys Harry Daniels, Ben Crump, and Jason Keith are set to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit against in the case where a little boy was assaulted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: This video above is from a previous story from when an apartment manager was accused of assaulting a little boy at a Greensboro apartment complex.

Attorneys representing the Greensboro boy who was assaulted by a woman at a pool are set to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit Tuesday.

You may remember the story from Aug. 3 when 11-year-old Jace Lee-Eury was assaulted by 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings at the Sedgefield Gardens apartment complex, which attorneys said was a humiliating experience for Lee-Eury.

The video went viral when it was released online, prompting a national response.

In the video, you can see Jennings pouring soda over Lee-Eury before hitting him twice in the face.

Renowned national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Ben Crump as well as Greensboro attorney Jason Keith will join Lee-Eury's sister and parents as they announce the filing of a federal lawsuit against Jennings, the Sedgefield Gardens, and Sedgefield Realty Company, LLC on Aug.15 at 1:00 PM in front of the courthouse on West Market Street.

Jennings, the manager at Sedgefield Gardens, has since been arrested and charged with assaulting a child under 12 years old.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.