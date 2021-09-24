x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Feds oppose Dylann Roof's request for new hearing

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof’s request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation. 

Federal prosecutors argued in court documents filed Thursday that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points. 

RELATED: Man who murdered 9 people at Charleston church wants conviction overturned

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. 

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. He was 21 at the time.

RELATED: Dylann Roof still appealing death sentence in Charleston church massacre