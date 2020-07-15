Columbia women open female-powered social club and co-workspace

Even during a pandemic, Nell Fuller and Stephanie Isaacs are beating the odds and opening a small business in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the midst of a pandemic, two Columbia ‘girl-bosses’ are opening a social club and co-work space in downtown Columbia.

Nell Fuller and Stephanie Isaacs came up with ‘femme x COLUMBIA’ over margaritas with a common goal: "a progressive space for the economic and political advancement of women."

The monthly membership-based business will offer packages including co-work space, revive or wellness amenities, exclusive event invites and more all housed at their new location 1501 Richland St right in the heart of the Robert Mills District.

The project has been in the works for over a year and is still making headway during the current COVID19 pandemic.

The ladies tell us how their business will work into our new normal, "With the pandemic happening right now, we feel like the opportunity to have smaller workspaces in the house and outdoor space and flexibility really went along with the way we see the working remote, work office lifestyle moving," Fuller says.

Isaacs adds, “I think the other thing is, with the outdoor space that also adds to that opportunity for people to be outside to make sure that we are following the guidelines of the city now and moving forward and we think the space provides an opportunity to do that now and in the future.”

The ladies told News19, "femme x COLUMBIA, our first location, was born from the desire to create a physical space where people could work, socialize, cultivate, revive and fuel. We believe that when women + men have equitable access to social, political, and financial capital; shit gets done."

They continue, "Throughout the development of the project we have maintained a commitment to support women-owned businesses. From our female-led project management team at Cohn to the focus-groups, interviews, and partnerships we have created along the way; we remain dedicated to our mission."

The business is set to open its doors in October of 2020.