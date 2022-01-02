Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire updates, emergency evacuation and shelter information

Winston-Salem firefighters said there is "potential for explosion" at the Weaver Fertilizer plant fire through Wednesday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of fire crews are working to put out a fire at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem.

EVACUATIONS

Firefighters are asking people within a mile radius of the plant to evacuate in Winston-Salem because there is 'potential for explosion.'

"We need people to get outside of that one-mile radius," Ed McNeal, Marketing Communications official said.

They're asking people to plan to stay away from their homes for up to 36/48 hours.

The evacuation area around 4440 North Cherry Street has almost 6,500 residents or 2,497 households.

First responders are driving through neighborhoods within the one-mile radius pleading with folks to get out and head to safety.

It’s 2 a.m. and first responders are driving through neighborhoods within the one-mile radius pleading with folks to get out and head to safety. ⁦@cityofwsfire⁩ #cityofwspolice #weaverfirews pic.twitter.com/acr5NfylDZ — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) February 1, 2022

NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY

North Hills Elementary, which is within the one-mile radius from the fertilizer plant, will have remote learning on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Here's the message WS/FCS sent out to parents:

"As you may be aware, a large fire in Winston-Salem has meant some parts of Winston-Salem, within a mile radius of that fire, are experiencing evacuation requests and road closures. We have been informed the areas near the 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Pointe Boulevard to Indiana Avenue are impacted. North Hills Elementary School is within that zone and will not be opened today. Instead, North Hills, and only North Hills, will utilize remote learning as an option today. All other schools will operate normally, but please keep in mind that the road closures could impact some bus routes and normal travel in that area. We encourage people near those areas to be aware buses could be slightly delayed today and that they may need to plan alternative routes to and from school as a precaution.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, please reach out to your specific school if you have any questions."

SHELTER INFORMATION

Winston-Salem officials said a shelter has been set up at 414 Deacon Boulevard at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. McNeal and Fire Chief Mayo said to bring blankets and other items to stay warm.

Wake Forest University is offering shelter for impacted students and staff at the Wellbeing Center, Benson University Center, and ZSR Library. Keep reading to see more details at the bottom of this story.

CLOSED AREA

Winston-Salem police said the 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire.

AMMONIUM NITRATE CONCERN

Fire crews scaled back after the fire reached a rail car housing hundreds of tons of an explosive chemical.

The plant stores about 300 to 600 tons of ammonium nitrate.

The National Institutes of Health said the chemical is used to make fertilizers and explosives. It's odorless and colorless. It has caused blasts at other industrial facilities over the years.

CONCERN FOR EXPLOSIONS

Winston-Salem fire officials said they have a firetruck spraying the building with water coming from a fire hydrant. No firefighters are there.

Firefighters said drones have already captured many mini explosions inside the building. They're using drones to assess the fire every 15-20 minutes.

Winston-Salem fire crews said there is 'potential for explosion' with this fire. They are working to evacuate 6,000 people who live nearby.

PLANT FIRE DETAILS

The fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant, located at 4440 North Cherry Street, Monday night.

Fire officials said someone called around 6:43 p.m. and said they didn't see smoke, but they saw large flames.

Winston-Salem firefighters were then dispatched to a fire on the loading dock of the building. They said the building "collapsed in" as a result of the fire.

Winston-Salem officials said the business was not open and no employees were in the building at the time of the fire. Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials don't know how the fire started at this time.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

WFU OFF-CAMPUS EVACUATIONS

Wake Forest University said voluntary evacuations are being requested for some students who live in off-campus housing near the plant. They said it includes off-campus housing north of Polo Road between Cherry Street and Long Drive. They said on-campus housing is not included in the evacuation.

Wake Forest will operate the on-call shuttle as long as possible to aid with evacuations, but please use this as a last resort. Call 336-283-1091 to request a shuttle.

WFU SHELTER INFORMATION

WFU leaders said campus buildings that are currently open include the Wellbeing Center, Benson University Center and ZSR Library. Students who are impacted by evacuations can bring a sleeping bag, pillow, and/or blanket to be comfortable. Students on campus or living outside of the one-mile radius are encouraged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Wake Forest has set up a Student Support Center in the Wellbeing Center in conference room A330. Faculty and staff can contact askhr@wfu.edu with questions.

WFU CLASSES CANCELED

Wake Forest University is canceling classes for Tues., Feb. 1 due to the plant fire. Staff who are not needed to support the evacuation effort and are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so. If you are unsure if you should report to campus, contact your supervisor.

JAIL EVACUATION

The Forsyth Correctional Center is about a half-mile away from the Weaver plant. Officials said the jail has been evacuated and the inmates have been taken to another facility.

ABOUT THE PLANT

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since.

You can see the smoke in the sky from the fire in Winston-Salem. This is from Indiana Ave and Cherry Street @WFMY @KyleDConnolly pic.twitter.com/twy2PEBdB9 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) February 1, 2022