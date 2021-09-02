SC house committee approves ban on most abortions

The bill would outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina has moved closer to final approval.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the measure on a party-line vote Tuesday. The bill has already passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it.

The bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week after conception and before many women know they're pregnant. About a dozen other states have passed similar bills, although they are tied up in court challenges.

The bill would fine doctors $10,000 for either failing to check if there's a fetal heartbeat or for performing a scan but proceeding anyway. They'd also face two years in prison on the felony charge. The bill makes no mention of penalties for women seeking an abortion.

Abortions are already banned in South Carolina after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless certain medical exceptions are met.