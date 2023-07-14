Two inmates stabbed in fight at Richland County jail

One inmate had nearly a dozen stab wounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fight that injured two men at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday.

At 1 p.m. Friday July 14, deputies say they were called to the detention center for a request for assistance with an altercation between several inmates.

When they arrived, they learned two men were hurt.

The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were treated by medical staff at the detention center for stab wounds. The 18-year-old had approximately a dozen stab wounds on his upper and lower body. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers say neither of the victims were cooperative with deputies when they attempted to interview them about what happened.

Deputies worked with jail staff to determine that the two victims were approached by a group of several other detainees who instigated the fight.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.