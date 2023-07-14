x
Two inmates stabbed in fight at Richland County jail

One inmate had nearly a dozen stab wounds.
Credit: Peyton Lewis

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fight that injured two men at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday.

At 1 p.m. Friday July 14, deputies say they were called to the detention center for a request for assistance with an altercation between several inmates. 

When they arrived, they learned two men were hurt. 

RELATED: Hole found in fence at Richland County jail after inmate escaped, county says

The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were treated by medical staff at the detention center for stab wounds. The 18-year-old had approximately a dozen stab wounds on his upper and lower body. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

RELATED: Residents and officials react to recent security issues with Richland jail

Officers say neither of the victims were cooperative with deputies when they attempted to interview them about what happened. 

Deputies worked with jail staff to determine that the two victims were approached by a group of several other detainees who instigated the fight.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This latest incident at the jail comes two days after a detainee died at the hospital and three days after another detainee escaped for several hours. 

