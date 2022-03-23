Restaurant, retail space coming to Lexington Icehouse

The building, called "Icehouse on Main," will have retail and office space as well as a new restaurant.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — New development of retail and office space, as well as a new restaurant will be coming down the pipeline in the next one and a half to two years and 105 West Main Street in Lexington next to Alodia's is going to look a whole lot different now.

Developers are calling it "Icehouse on Main."

The project gets its name "icehouse" because the town's property previously existed as the oldest icehouse in Lexington, serving the entire county with ice.

This two-story, 12,500 square foot building is the last piece of the large project. The other parts of the project included the Icehouse pavilion and amphitheater which have been completed.

The town broke ground on the amphitheater back in 2015 and the venue opened October 2016. Construction on the pavilion started in 2020 and it opened in early 2021.

"This area, about nine, ten years ago was really a wasteland. We had two abandoned buildings here. The building to my left actually had a pine tree growing through the center of it," Steve MacDougall, Lexington mayor said.

The town sold this property for over $70,000 and now retail, dining and office space will fill this corner of Main Street.

"More people will be able to come downtown and eat and enjoy food downtown and enjoy what we have going on here," MacDougall said. "It’s an identity for the town of Lexington. When people talk about the town of Lexington now, they always mention the Icehouse amphitheater. It’s the fourth most visited tourist attraction in the Midlands."

Locals and business owners are excited about more options and more cash coming in.

"There’s a growth in Lexington that is demanding more options. They are responding well to the new businesses that have come along," Matt O'Hara, downtown business owner said.