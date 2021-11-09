Final round of World Food Championships to be held in the Midlands

All ten category champions who just won their divisions in Dallas will now travel to the Midlands in late April for the final round of competitions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The World Food Championships (WFC), the highest stakes food competition in the world, is headed to the Midlands!

As the 9th Annual World Food Championships wrapped Tuesday in Dallas, Texas, producers of the competition announced the next key step for its ten category champions -- the event’s $100,000 Final Table culinary challenge -- will take place in the Lake Murray area.

All ten category champions who just won their divisions in Dallas will now travel to Lake Murray Country in late April to compete in three more local culinary challenges to see who the next World Food Champion will be.

Often referred to as “The Ultimate Food Fight,” WFC’s final round of competition the contest will last from April 28 through May 1st, featuring three rounds of challenges inspired by local cuisine experts. The event will be both public and private, as the final round will be filmed for a special “Final Table: Lake Murray” documentary.

Like previous Final Table events, the 2021 finalists will participate in an elimination process that narrows the ten Food Champs to five, then three, and ultimately one winner. More details on the specific challenges will be revealed to the contestants in January.

Officials with Lake Murray Country say the area is no stranger to major food sport events, having played host to a WFC Super Regional Qualifier in 2020 by incorporating the competition into a “Taste of Lake Murray.” The event qualified six chefs/cooks who just competed in the Dallas main event.

Turn in time to determine the Seafood Champion for The Final Table, which will be held in our region. #visitlakemurray #WFC2021 #thefinaltable Alodia's Cucina Italiana Posted by Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

“Lake Murray Country and our Capital City are proud to welcome WFC’s Final Table to our Top Southern Food & Travel Destination,” said Miriam Aria, President and CEO of the Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board. “We’re rolling out the red carpet to greet the 10 chefs competing in South Carolina.”

Lake Murray Country officials say they're planning for The Final Table weekend to offer a free family fun event, and expect the final ten chefs will be greeted by an enthusiastic community and a fun filled weekend.