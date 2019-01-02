COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to the most romantic holiday of the year, a furry companion is the only way to go.

So to celebrate Valentine's Day, Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special — $14 per pet.

The "Fur-Ever Yours" event runs February 11-16 at Columbia Animal Services, which is located at 127 Humane Lane.

Spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming are all included with the $14 fee.

For more information, call Columbia Animal Services 803-776-7387.

