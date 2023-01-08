Finlay Park renovations set to begin this month

Columbia City Council approved the $21 million construction contract on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After years of the park sitting idle, the much-anticipated renovations to Columbia’s Finlay Park are about to become a reality.

Columbia City Council on Tuesday approved the $21 million construction contract for the project. Residents can expect to hear bulldozers in the coming weeks.

Located along Columbia's Assembly Street at Laurel Street, Finlay Park was once known as the crown jewel of the city.

“It used to be like no less than 500 people a day out here. No less a day from morning to evening to nighttime,” said Columbia resident Kevon Dewon Watkins. “This was the place to come.”

But over the years, the park has fallen into disrepair, leaving residents like Watkins, confused.

“What happened? What happened?” said Watkins.

The signature spiral fountain and stage have sate unused for years, while broken swing sets and overgrown weeds have become a common sight for visitors.

Within two years, a $21 million dollar project could transform the park into once again a major attraction for the city, featuring a bouldering wall, garden, water features, and event space.

“We will also have offices for both the rangers and the hospitality people so they will be people physically in the park representing the city at all times,” said City Councilman Howard Duvall.

Duvall hopes restoring the park brings investment to the surrounding parts of downtown.

“Finlay Park has got to be the premier Park for the midlands of South Carolina and we need to do it right,” said Duvall.

According to Duvall, the city is combining tourism taxes, state dollars, and bonds to fund the project.

“We will pay for the project in its total and within seven years which I think it's a good move for the financial service city,” said Duvall.

Watkins also looks forward to seeing the park restored to its former glory.

“$20 million is a lot. That's a lot of money. So, if you don't put it back to where it used to be, make it better. Make it better. Columbia needs it,” said Watkins.