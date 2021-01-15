Man shot inside Finlay Park in Columbia

Officials say the incident is isolated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a man was shot in Columbia's Finlay Park Friday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting took place near the enclosed stage area.

The man who was injured was taken to the hospital. It's not clear how serious his injuries are but he required surgery.

At this time, police say the incident appears to be isolated. One person has been detained by Columbia Police officers. Officers say they have not determined if the person detained is a suspect or not but have questioned him.